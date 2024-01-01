Tribal Football
Arteta admits rethink over Nketiah Arsenal sale due to Gabriel Jesus setback
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits a rethink over the sale of Eddie Nketiah.

After victory over Aston Villa, Arteta confirmed a new injury setback for Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta said, "Unfortunately on Thursday in the training session, just at the end he felt something in his groin. We’ll need to assess him. We need to have an MRI scan to see, but he wasn’t available for the game.

"We have to see. Probably tomorrow or Monday we’ll have the results to see if it’s a matter of days or weeks. We don’t know."

On Nketiah staying as cover, Arteta said: "At the moment, Eddie is our player. He’s very committed to us. Regardless of the noise, he’s here and he wants to be here with us. He’s really happy that we won the game."

