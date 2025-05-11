Arteta admits Arsenal planning major summer spending spree

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told fans to gear themselves up for an exciting summer of spending.

Arteta admits Arsenal's squad is "super short" and need to spend big over the summer to make up their shortcomings.

He said: “We will do everything that we can to improve the team and especially improve the players that we already have and whatever the market offers to give us a better chance to win for sure we will try to do it.

“But I think we have to do it our way, and we have to be authentic with ourselves and what we believe and what we can do as well and what we've been doing. That's it.

“We knew from the beginning of the decision that our squad was super short and being super short we had some players that had a high probability of getting injured, because that’s what they had in the last few seasons."

On the Premier League title, Arteta added: “I really want it because that is what this club needs and has been so close to achieving. Now we need to make it happen. We have talked about it many times and will continue for sure with the same drive - or more - until we achieve it.”