Arsenal open talks with Trossard over new contract deal

Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Leandro Trossard over a new contract following his £27 million move from Brighton.

The player’s current contract with the North London club runs until the summer of 2026, though the Gunners hold an option to extend it by an additional year, keeping him at the club until 2027.According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have entered formal talks with Leandro Trossard over a new long-term contract that could keep the Belgian winger at the Emirates Stadium until 2029.

In the current Premier League season, Trossard has made a notable impact, appearing in 35 matches, 26 as a starter, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.