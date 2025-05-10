Tribal Football
CLOSER? Arsenal reach terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Carlos Volcano
CLOSER? Arsenal reach terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
CLOSER? Arsenal reach terms with Real Sociedad midfielder ZubimendiLaLiga
Arsenal have reached an agreement for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international rejected a move to Liverpool last summer after they met his buyout clause.

However, Zubimendi is now ready to make the switch to England and join the Gunners.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Arsenal have met the midfielder's £50m buyout clause in his La Real contract.

Zubimendi has also agreed personal terms with the Londoners and will soon put pen to paper on a "long-term" arrangement.

Romano states: "Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go! 

"Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

"Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season."

