Flamengo intensify Jorginho talks with CWC on radar

Paul Vegas
Flamengo will intensify negotiations with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho this coming week.

Off contract at the end of June, Jorginho and his agents are in talks with Flamengo, says TMW.

A three-year contract from Fla has been tabled and the Italy international is now close to accepting terms.

However, Fla want Jorginho to be available for the beginning of their Club World Cup campaign, which will mean Arsenal agreeing to release the veteran from the final month of his contract.

This season, Jorginho has made 26 appearances with Arsenal, scoring once.

FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueJorginhoFlamengo RJArsenalFootball Transfers
