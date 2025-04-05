Arteta admits Arsenal facing summer market "uncertainty"

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits the fitness of his players is creating "uncertainty" regarding their summer market plans.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu aren't expected to return until later this year, while Bukayo Saka and Ben White have only just shaken off long-term injury.

“It makes it harder because there are some players who will start the season after surgical intervention and that’s always a big question mark,” Arteta said.

“There are areas where we have quite a bunch of those players and that brings uncertainty because we don’t know how capable those players are going to be to sustain congested periods. So, that’s something that we are very busy with.

“Let's see if it affects, but we have to be very conscious of that because there are a lot of uncertainties in relation to what some of those players are going to be able to cope with, especially for the first five, six months of the season.”