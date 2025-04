Khayon Edwards is leaving Arsenal.

The forward will be allowed to come off contract with the Gunners this summer, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

Edwards is currently Arsenal's longest serving academy player.

The 21 year-old is the U21 team's joint top scorer this season alongside Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Last season, Edwards spent time on-loan with Leyton Orient. His management team is fielding interest from across Europe.