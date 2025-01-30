Arsenal, West Ham alerted as Brighton willing to SELL Ferguson

Brighton are open to selling striker Evan Ferguson in the January transfer window.

Ferguson, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has not been a significant part of Fabian Hurzeler's squad when fit.

The Republic of Ireland forward only managed 12 Premier League appearances this season, with 10 of those off the bench.

His only goal this season came in the draw against Wolves in October.

Brighton had initially considered loan options for Ferguson but are now open to a sale.

Several top-flight English clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham United, as well as German champions Bayer Leverkusen, have shown interest in Ferguson, per the BBC.