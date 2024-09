Arsenal welcome Nygaaard, Clairmont back to U21 training

Arsenal have welcomed two youngsters back to training this week.

Goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard, a summer signing from FC Nordsjaelland, has recovered from a broken thumb suffered in preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nygaard has now rejoined U21 training this week after making a full recovery.

Meanwhile, winger Reece Clairmont has also returned to training this week after trialling with West Ham United.

Clairmont had been testing with the Hammers' U18s.