West Ham United have handed trials to Arsenal winger Reece Clairmont.

Clairmont, 17, has turned out for West Ham U18s, though remains under scholarship forms at Arsenal, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

The winger has trained with the first team squad under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

But he is now chasing a contract with the Hammers.

Clairmont has managed just the five appearances for Arsenal's U18s after his promotion last year.