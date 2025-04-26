Tribal Football
Arsenal watching Nkunku situation at Chelsea

Arsenal are watching Christopher Nkunku's situation at Chelsea.

Nkunku has found himself benched regularly this season under manager Enzo Maresca. Indeed, the France international is now finding himself relegated in favour of academy youngster Tyrique George in reccent games.

Watching the situation has been Arsenal, says RMC, which are now weighing up a summer move for the France international.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Nkunku, where his reputation remains intact thanks to his time with RB Leipzig.

Arsenal made enquiries after Nkunku in January and now plan to make a firm push for his signing this summer.

