Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku exploring exit options

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly exploring potential routes out of the club having struggled in front of goal this season.

The 27-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s squad entirely for their 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, with Enzo Maresca citing a "technical decision" as the reason.

Nkunku has stuggled to nail down a spot in Chelsea’s starting lineup after a string of disappointing performance, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in his 42 games across all competitions.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the forward is now said to be exploring his options.

According to the Times, Nkunku is open to leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer, although neither party has made a firm decision just yet.

Man United and Bayern Munich are understood to interested in his signature, with Chelsea looking for a fee of around £70 million.