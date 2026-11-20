Arsenal make their way to St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon as their title race continues.

Arsenal have been victorious in each of their previous three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, including a 1-2 win at St James’ Park last September.

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The North London side, who are five points clear at the top of the table, are favourites to collect all three points as they seek to push ahead with their title defence.

Arsenal's only loss of the top-flight campaign so far came away to Brighton, they have won each of their other four road trips without conceding which is worrying news for Newcastle.

Arsenal vs Newcastle team news

The Gunners are without Bukayo Saka (quad), Martin Zubimendi (hamstring), Max Dowman (suspension).

Newcastle will be missing Newcastle: Joelinton (thigh), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Miley (muscle) as Matthias Jaissle rotates his side.

Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

Newcastle United: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Gonzalez, Steur, Murphy, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Osula.

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Rice, Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz.

Arsenal vs Newcastle kick-off time

Newcastle host Arsenal at St. James' Park for a 17:30 kick-off, UK time.

Form - Premier League

Arsenal: WWWWW

Newcastle: DLLWL

Key stats

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League matches and have won the last three Premier League meetings between the sides.

Newcastle's last Premier League win at home against Arsenal came in November 2024 (1-0).

Newcastle have now won just one of their previous five Premier League outings and Arsenal's four clean sheets in their last four Premier League games are more than Newcastle have managed across all competitions this season.