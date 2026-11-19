Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle has confirmed he tried to convince former captain Bruno Guimaraes to stay at the club this summer.

The Brazil international openly stated his desire to move on from St. James' Park ahead of the 2026/27 season following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

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After weeks of negotiations, Arsenal eventually completed a £75 million deal to sign the 29-year-old, due to his desire to win major trophies under Mikel Arteta.

Guimaraes heads back to Tyneside for the first time this summer - as the Gunners face Newcastle on November 21 - and Jaissle claimed the exit was outside of his control.

"I met him shortly in preseason, but his decision was already made to join Arsenal. I tried my best to convince him, but the decision was made, now we are opponents and competitors.

"Our approach is to give not only him, but also his teammates, a difficult 90 minutes.

"I told him that we counted on him as a leader last season. I tried to explain the role he would've had with us, but the decision was already made before I spoke with him.

"I felt it was my job to do my best anyway, at least then I can look in the mirror and say: 'I tried everything."