The Brazil international openly stated his desire to move on from St. James' Park ahead of the 2026/27 season following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.
After weeks of negotiations, Arsenal eventually completed a £75 million deal to sign the 29-year-old, due to his desire to win major trophies under Mikel Arteta.
Guimaraes heads back to Tyneside for the first time this summer - as the Gunners face Newcastle on November 21 - and Jaissle claimed the exit was outside of his control.
"I met him shortly in preseason, but his decision was already made to join Arsenal. I tried my best to convince him, but the decision was made, now we are opponents and competitors.
"Our approach is to give not only him, but also his teammates, a difficult 90 minutes.
"I told him that we counted on him as a leader last season. I tried to explain the role he would've had with us, but the decision was already made before I spoke with him.
"I felt it was my job to do my best anyway, at least then I can look in the mirror and say: 'I tried everything."