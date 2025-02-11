Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Arsenal veteran Jorginho closer to Flamengo announcement

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal veteran Jorginho closer to Flamengo announcement
Arsenal veteran Jorginho closer to Flamengo announcementAction Plus
Veteran Jorginho has reportedly agreed to join Flamengo on a free transfer from Arsenal this summer.  

The Italian midfielder’s contract at Arsenal expires in June, allowing him to negotiate with foreign clubs.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flamengo initially tried to sign him in January but were unwilling to pay a transfer fee.  

According to BolaVIP, Jorginho has now agreed personal terms with the Brazilian side.  

Flamengo’s head coach, former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis, played a key role in convincing him to make the move.  

Jorginho’s return to Brazil would mark his first time playing professionally in his birth country.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJorginhoFlamengo RJArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Ipswich clinch summer agreement for Arsenal prospect Adetiba
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho locked in Flamengo pre-contract talks
Flamengo seek immediate deal for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho