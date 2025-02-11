Arsenal veteran Jorginho closer to Flamengo announcement

Veteran Jorginho has reportedly agreed to join Flamengo on a free transfer from Arsenal this summer.

The Italian midfielder’s contract at Arsenal expires in June, allowing him to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Flamengo initially tried to sign him in January but were unwilling to pay a transfer fee.

According to BolaVIP, Jorginho has now agreed personal terms with the Brazilian side.

Flamengo’s head coach, former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis, played a key role in convincing him to make the move.

Jorginho’s return to Brazil would mark his first time playing professionally in his birth country.