Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

DONE DEAL: Ipswich clinch summer agreement for Arsenal prospect Adetiba

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Ipswich clinch summer agreement for Arsenal prospect Adetiba
DONE DEAL: Ipswich clinch summer agreement for Arsenal prospect AdetibaAction Plus
Jayden Adetiba has joined Ipswich Town's academy after impressing during a recent trial.  

The 15-year-old, originally from Nigeria, is leaving Arsenal this summer after joining them in 2018 following a stint in South Africa.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Adetiba has also represented the UAE U16s, scoring against Mexico in November.  

He will begin his scholarship with Town in the summer and recently featured in their U18s' 7-4 win over Colchester United, per TWTD.

The young forward has also had trial spells with Bournemouth and Brentford.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdetiba JaydenIpswichArsenalBournemouthBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act
Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend
Don Goodman exclusive: Wolves fighting Ipswich to beat drop; Kilman sale has hurt