DONE DEAL: Ipswich clinch summer agreement for Arsenal prospect Adetiba

Jayden Adetiba has joined Ipswich Town's academy after impressing during a recent trial.

The 15-year-old, originally from Nigeria, is leaving Arsenal this summer after joining them in 2018 following a stint in South Africa.

Adetiba has also represented the UAE U16s, scoring against Mexico in November.

He will begin his scholarship with Town in the summer and recently featured in their U18s' 7-4 win over Colchester United, per TWTD.

The young forward has also had trial spells with Bournemouth and Brentford.