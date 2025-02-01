Flamengo seek immediate deal for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Flamengo are pushing to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in the coming days.

Off contract in June, Jorginho has been in talks with Fla about a return home to Brazil later this year.

However, Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande is reporting Flamengo are pushing to sign Jorginho this winter market.

But convincing Arsenal to release the player during the current season is described as a very difficult task.

Representatives of both Fla and Jorginho are now working on Arsenal to release him from his contract six months early.