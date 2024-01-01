Arsenal upset with ref appointment for Spurs clash

Tribal Football
Arsenal upset with ref appointment for Spurs clashAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be happy with the referee for his next game.

The Gunners take on Tottenham in the North London Derby at the weekend.

Referee Jarred Gillett will be in charge for the local rivalry, which will be a contentious game.

The Aussie referee has been involved in several incidents involving the Gunners in the past.

Arsenal fans took to social media to express their frustration at the fact that Gillett was put in charge.

The title challengers will also be without key players Martin Odegaard and new signing Mikel Merino for the game.

