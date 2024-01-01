Tribal Football
Arteta sees NLD debut chance for Arsenal signing Sterling
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes to have Raheem Sterling available for the North London derby next week.

Sterling joined Arsenal on deadline day on-loan from Chelsea and after their draw with Brighton, Arteta was asked if his debut will be against Spurs after the international break.

The manager said, "We have to see him, speak to him (about) what he's been doing and how he's feeling about it and try to find quick wins to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and for him to understand what we are looking for from him in the dynamics of the team.

"We will use that time to do that and get him involved as soon as possible."

Arteta was also asked about missing injured Mikel Merino and suspended Declan Rice for the derby.

He added, "Well, this is what happens. We have to adapt to that context. That's why we have other players that can fulfil that   and  give that opportunity to somebody else."

