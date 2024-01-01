Arsenal turn to Real Sociedad midfielder Merino

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to tweak his transfer plans for a surprise target.

The Gunners are said to have serious interest in Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

Per The Athletic, the club usually goes for players that are much younger and can improve.

However, the 28-year-old Real Sociedad ace is a tactical fit for the way Arteta wants Arsenal to play.

He is seen as the ideal player to rotate with Jorginho in that passing midfielder role in Arteta’s 4-3-3 formation.

Declan Rice is the other midfielder, while Martin Odegaard plays the furthest forward of the three.