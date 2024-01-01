Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal turn to Real Sociedad midfielder Merino

Arsenal turn to Real Sociedad midfielder Merino
Arsenal turn to Real Sociedad midfielder Merino
Arsenal turn to Real Sociedad midfielder MerinoLaLiga
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to tweak his transfer plans for a surprise target.

The Gunners are said to have serious interest in Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the club usually goes for players that are much younger and can improve.

However, the 28-year-old Real Sociedad ace is a tactical fit for the way Arteta wants Arsenal to play.

He is seen as the ideal player to rotate with Jorginho in that passing midfielder role in Arteta’s 4-3-3 formation.

Declan Rice is the other midfielder, while Martin Odegaard plays the furthest forward of the three.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMerino Zazon MikelArsenalReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta makes direct contact with Merino
Barcelona fear Arsenal competition for Merino
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi cools Arsenal talk