Arsenal boss Arteta makes direct contact with Merino

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Mikel Merino that he will use him in a big way.

The Gunners are hoping to make a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Mundo Deportivo, he is seen as the club’s primary midfield target to upgrade their squad.

The Gunners are pushing to convince him to join, as there is interest from other teams.

The Sociedad midfielder is thought to be “seduced” by the idea of going to Arsenal.

He is likely to cost the Gunners around €25 million, which is a lot less than previous target Martin Zubimendi.