Napoli open talks for Arsenal defender Kiwior, Juventus veteran Danilo

Napoli have opened talks to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Serie A leaders are seeking to take the Pole on-loan in January.

Discussing Napoli's interest in Kiwior and Juventus veteran Danilo, Sky Italia's Luca Marchetti told Area Napoli: "Can Kiwior arrive on loan, while Danilo can be bought on sale? We confirm that both negotiations are there, but they are not simple.

"Teams that have interesting players do not lend them to you at the start of the transfer market, and those who buy focus on the needs of those who sell, looking for those who are perhaps playing less at the moment.

"The club’s work is to make Kiwior understand that he could have more space at Arsenal, but they are not giving it to him. The Gunners, for their part, have made it known that they are willing to sell but not to lend."

