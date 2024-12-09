Arsenal boss Arteta makes Kiwior intervention

Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has taken Jakub Kiwior off the market.

The Mirror says Arteta has told club chiefs not to consider offers for the Pole.

The young defender is wanted in Italy, where Napoli and Inter Milan are keen and have beenn in contact.

But Arteta is insisting Kiwior must stay, given the club's commitments going into the second-half of the season.

Arsenal still consider Kiwior a valuable player, especially after signing him from Spezia for £20m in January 2023. 

 

