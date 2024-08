Real Madrid going back to Palmeiras for another young gun

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

AS says Reis, 18, is on the radar of Real Madrid.

Real, who snapped up Endrick from Palmeiras, are now showing interest in young defender Reis.

Real are yet to make contact regarding the centre-back, but they are expected to do so before the summer window closes.

Reis' contract with Palmeiras runs through 2028.