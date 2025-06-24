Arsenal to enter race with Tottenham for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

Newly appointed Spurs manager Thomas Frank will know all about Norgaard’s quality after spending several years with him at Brentford. Norgaard, who signed a new two-year contract, could be attracted by joining up with Frank who has also been linked with Bryan Mbeumo as he scouts his former stars.

Tottenham are also looking for fresh legs in midfield, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma both rumoured to be leaving in the next few months. Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be interested in the 31-year-old who would join up with Martin Zubimendi who is due to sign with the side over the next month. Norgaard would be a lot more experienced than the Spaniard and could help guide him into the Premier League.

Tottenham are a young squad, particularly in midfield and much like at Arsenal, Norgaard could become a totemic player at either side as someone who young players look up to. Arsenal and Tottenham can both other the Danish star Champions League football, something he has never experienced at Brentford, Fiorentina, Bronby or Hamburg in the past.

According to the Standard, Arsenal are also looking at Norgaard as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey whose contract expires this month. Each side has their own reasons for signing Norgaard but what is clear is that his experience is highly sought after and the race is now on for his signature.