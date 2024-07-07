Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal to bid for Wolves keeper Bentley

Arsenal to bid for Wolves keeper Bentley
Arsenal to bid for Wolves keeper Bentley
Arsenal to bid for Wolves keeper BentleyAction Plus
Arsenal may be ready to put in a bid for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley this summer.

The Gunners already have a no.1 keeper in David Raya, who signed permanently from Brentford this summer after an impressive year on loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, there is a chance they will lose their no.1 keeper in Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman wants to leave this summer for regular first team football, as he is now behind Raya in the pecking order.Per the Shropshire Star, Arsenal are in the market for a replacement for Ramsdale.

They are looking at Bentley, who joined Wolves from Bristol City in January 2023.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBentley DanielArsenalWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal reviving plans for Wolves winger Neto
Edwards ready to leave Arsenal
DONE DEAL: Stoke snap up Arsenal keeper Cooper