Arsenal to bid for Wolves keeper Bentley

Arsenal may be ready to put in a bid for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley this summer.

The Gunners already have a no.1 keeper in David Raya, who signed permanently from Brentford this summer after an impressive year on loan.

However, there is a chance they will lose their no.1 keeper in Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman wants to leave this summer for regular first team football, as he is now behind Raya in the pecking order.Per the Shropshire Star, Arsenal are in the market for a replacement for Ramsdale.

They are looking at Bentley, who joined Wolves from Bristol City in January 2023.