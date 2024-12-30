Arsenal teen Nwaneri talks up kid brother Emerson

Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri hopes he can play with brother Emerson in the Gunners first team.

Emerson Nwaneri is now beginning to make a name for himself inside the Arsenal academy.

And Ethan told arsenal.com: "He’s a midfielder but he can play right back as well. He’s in the under-15s this year. We’re really close, but I wouldn’t say we are that similar.

"He’s probably more outgoing than me – he’s the loud one! There are three years between us so it would be really cool if we could both play in the Arsenal first-team together one day.

"We’ve spoken about that a bit and what that would be like, it’s something to aim for."

On playing with Myles Lewis-Skelly in the senior team, Nwaneri added: "It’s amazing, that’s the group I grew up with and now we’re all on the big stage together. Myself and Myles have been best friends since we were six, and now we’re in the Arsenal team together – it’s crazy isn’t it?!

"It’s happening, so we don’t really stop and think too much about it, because we want more. We know we’re just starting."