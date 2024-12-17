Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks

Arsenal boss Arteta admits Nwaneri position change considered

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Nwaneri position change considered
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Nwaneri position change consideredAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he is considering a different long-term role for Ethan Nwaneri.

Arteta can see the midfielder playing as a striker in the future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Ethan can play as a right attacking midfielder, a left attacking midfielder,” said Arteta. “He can play as a right winger and there is another position I think he can develop into - No9.

“He has got the goal in front of him and he looks at the goal and he has a tremendous ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Arteta was speaking ahead of their Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Crystal Palace.

“We will decide that in the morning in relation to how the squad is,” he said. “It’s obviously the quarter-finals so it’s a very important match. We will try to be the best team to win it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNwaneri EthanArsenal
Related Articles
Could it happen? Dowman (14) trains with Arteta's senior Arsenal squad
Arteta: Arsenal senior players key to Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly impact
Odegaard on Arsenal star Nwaneri: I have been trying to help him in many different ways