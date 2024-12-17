Arsenal boss Arteta admits Nwaneri position change considered

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he is considering a different long-term role for Ethan Nwaneri.

Arteta can see the midfielder playing as a striker in the future.

“Ethan can play as a right attacking midfielder, a left attacking midfielder,” said Arteta. “He can play as a right winger and there is another position I think he can develop into - No9.

“He has got the goal in front of him and he looks at the goal and he has a tremendous ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Arteta was speaking ahead of their Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Crystal Palace.

“We will decide that in the morning in relation to how the squad is,” he said. “It’s obviously the quarter-finals so it’s a very important match. We will try to be the best team to win it."