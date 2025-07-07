Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking price
Chelsea are seeking a major profit over the sale of Noni Madueke.
The England winger has agreed contract terms with Arsenal, which are set to open talks with Chelsea about a fee for the player this week.
The Telegraph says Chelsea want £50m to sell Madueke this summer, which would represent a bumper profit for the Blues.
Chelsea signed Madueke in 2023 from PSV Eindoven for £30m.
Madueke, 23, is a former Tottenham youth teamer and was capped by England this past season.