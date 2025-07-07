Tribal Football
Most Read
CLOSER? Arsenal reach agreement over Gyokeres fee with Sporting CP
Man City consider Nico surprise sale
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family

Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking price

Paul Vegas
Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking price
Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking priceAction Plus
Chelsea are seeking a major profit over the sale of Noni Madueke.

The England winger has agreed contract terms with Arsenal, which are set to open talks with Chelsea about a fee for the player this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph says Chelsea want £50m to sell Madueke this summer, which would represent a bumper profit for the Blues.

Chelsea signed Madueke in 2023 from PSV Eindoven for £30m.

Madueke, 23, is a former Tottenham youth teamer and was capped by England this past season.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMadueke NoniChelseaArsenalPSVTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea watching Nwaneri's contract talks at Arsenal
West Ham reject major Spurs offer for Kudus
Arsenal reach terms with Chelsea winger Madueke