Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking price

Chelsea are seeking a major profit over the sale of Noni Madueke.

The England winger has agreed contract terms with Arsenal, which are set to open talks with Chelsea about a fee for the player this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Telegraph says Chelsea want £50m to sell Madueke this summer, which would represent a bumper profit for the Blues.

Chelsea signed Madueke in 2023 from PSV Eindoven for £30m.

Madueke, 23, is a former Tottenham youth teamer and was capped by England this past season.