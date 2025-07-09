Chelsea's Madueke agrees five year contract with Arsenal as the two sides negotiate a fee

Arsenal are due to begin talks with Chelsea over winger Noni Madueke who is set to leave the side this summer.

The forward trained as normal with his team-mates ahead of their clash with Fluminense this week and featured against Palmeiras which helped change the game in their favour as the Blues made their way towards the final against either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca commented on Madueke’s position in the side which looks to be coming to an end.

“We had the same noise before Palmeiras, but we gave him half an hour, and he was very good. I have no doubt if we need Noni, he can help us. It's not easy to deal with the noise, but hopefully he can.”

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the England international who is looking for a move to North London in the coming weeks.

“Arsenal will have direct talks with Chelsea soon to discuss Noni Madueke deal.

“There’s gap in valuation between the clubs but negotiations will now follow to understand if/how to proceed.

“Noni Madueke has agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal, as revealed.”

Last season no Arsenal player reached double figures for goals, which could be a concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his team who will be aiming for the Premier League title once again next season. Talks with Madueke have been positive and now the Gunners must agree a fee with their London rivals to secure Madueke who could revive their attack.