Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
REVEALED: Man Utd make cash bid for Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni
"It needs to be changed" - Lisandro Martinez delivers Ruben Amorim verdict
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

Chelsea's Madueke agrees five year contract with Arsenal as the two sides negotiate a fee

Zack Oaten
Arsenal holds talks with Chelsea star Madueke as five year contract is agreed
Arsenal holds talks with Chelsea star Madueke as five year contract is agreedAction Plus
Arsenal are due to begin talks with Chelsea over winger Noni Madueke who is set to leave the side this summer.

The forward trained as normal with his team-mates ahead of their clash with Fluminense this week and featured against Palmeiras which helped change the game in their favour as the Blues made their way towards the final against either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca commented on Madueke’s position in the side which looks to be coming to an end. 

“We had the same noise before Palmeiras, but we gave him half an hour, and he was very good. I have no doubt if we need Noni, he can help us. It's not easy to deal with the noise, but hopefully he can.” 

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the England international who is looking for a move to North London in the coming weeks. 

“Arsenal will have direct talks with Chelsea soon to discuss Noni Madueke deal. 

“There’s gap in valuation between the clubs but negotiations will now follow to understand if/how to proceed. 

“Noni Madueke has agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal, as revealed.” 

Last season no Arsenal player reached double figures for goals, which could be a concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his team who will be aiming for the Premier League title once again next season. Talks with Madueke have been positive and now the Gunners must agree a fee with their London rivals to secure Madueke who could revive their attack. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMadueke NoniArsenalChelseaPalmeirasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Maresca confident of Madueke commitment ahead of Chelsea clash with Fluminense
Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking price
Chelsea watching Nwaneri's contract talks at Arsenal