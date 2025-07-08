Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contract gesture to Jota family
Man Utd "close" to signing Valencia star Guerra who has a £87M release clause
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Man United set Andre Onana asking price

Maresca confident of Madueke commitment ahead of Chelsea clash with Fluminense

Paul Vegas
Maresca confident of Madueke commitment ahead of Chelsea clash with Fluminense
Maresca confident of Madueke commitment ahead of Chelsea clash with FluminenseAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has no doubts about the commitment of Noni Madueke against Fluminense in their Club World Cup semifinal.

Madueke is wanted by Arsenal and is said to have already agreed contract terms with the Gunners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about the winger's situation, Maresca said: "Personally I think the same noise where before the Palmeiras game.

"You see we gave him half an hour and he was very good, so I don't have any doubt that if we need Noni he is going to help us.

"At the same moment I can understand that as a human being when there are many noise around you it's not easy to deal with that, but hopefully he can deal with that."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueMadueke NoniChelseaFluminenseArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cucurella on Chelsea's controversial transfer strategy: At the beginning, it was difficult
Chelsea inform Arsenal of Madueke asking price
Arsenal reach terms with Chelsea winger Madueke