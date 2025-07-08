Maresca confident of Madueke commitment ahead of Chelsea clash with Fluminense

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has no doubts about the commitment of Noni Madueke against Fluminense in their Club World Cup semifinal.

Madueke is wanted by Arsenal and is said to have already agreed contract terms with the Gunners.

Asked about the winger's situation, Maresca said: "Personally I think the same noise where before the Palmeiras game.

"You see we gave him half an hour and he was very good, so I don't have any doubt that if we need Noni he is going to help us.

"At the same moment I can understand that as a human being when there are many noise around you it's not easy to deal with that, but hopefully he can deal with that."