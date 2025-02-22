Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?

Arsenal stunned by West Ham at home as Lewis-Skelly sees red

Adam Clancy,
Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham's goal
Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham's goalAction Plus
Arsenal’s 15-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League was ended by West Ham United as they won 1-0 to record a second successive league victory at the Emirates Stadium, dealing a huge and potentially decisive blow to their title hopes.

Despite Liverpool dropping points in midweek, Arsenal lacked energy early on in what was a poor first-half performance. Their best chance fell to Riccardo Calafiori who had their only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but struck straight into a grateful Alphonse Areola’s arms from the edge of the box. For West Ham, Tomáš Souček flashed a couple of headers wide while Jarrod Bowen also skewed Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cut-back just past the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The same two players then combined for the Hammers’ opener just before HT, as Wan-Bissaka swung a lovely cross in which Bowen met with a diving header from close range to stun the Emirates. The Englishman almost doubled his tally a few minutes into the second half too, almost connecting with a dangerous ball flashed across goal. Mikel Arteta was inclined to make early changes and they seemed to liven them out a little, as Leandro Trossard’s reverse effort was well-saved by Areola’s outstretched leg.

However, Arsenal’s hopes of turning the game around were dealt a killer blow on the 70-minute mark, as substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly, whose red card against Wolves was overturned a few weeks back, was shown his marching orders again. The youngster naively brought down Mohammed Kudus on the half-way line as the last man, and a yellow was turned into a red after a VAR review.

Even with the numerical disadvantage, Arsenal kept pushing, but ultimately did not show enough quality. Graham Potter’s men deservedly picked up just a second win in eight away matches, and while Arsenal’s gap behind Liverpool remains at eight points, it would extend to a surely unassailable 11 if Liverpool are victorious at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalWest Ham
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta speaks on the PSV draw, chasing down Liverpool and White's return
Potter confident West Ham will respond to Brentford defeat
West Ham boss Potter speaks on Paquetá's injury, facing Arsenal and his goals this year