Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus ponders coaching future; how Prem has changed him

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus says he's opening to coaching when he retires.

However, he doesn't see himself as a manager in the future.

Advertisement Advertisement

He explained: “I don’t think I would be a good coach.

“Obviously with the coaches I’ve worked with in my career, maybe I could be a coach, because I’ve learned a lot. But at the same time I don’t know if I could do it. I don’t think so. There are a lot of demands, so I don’t think so, but who knows?

“I don’t really want to do my qualifications yet, but it’s still early. I’m 27, but obviously you have to prepare yourself because a footballer’s career goes so fast. I think I have at least 10 more years, so at the moment I don’t think I will be a coach.

"Maybe if Jorginho or somebody in future comes to me and says, ‘Please I want you to be my assistant!’ maybe I’ll change my mind, but right now it’s not for me.”

On how his game has been changed by the Premier League, Gabriel Jesus also said: “I can’t compare, because it’s different. I was much younger.

“For example, I think I was faster when I was 15. I was more skinny, but now I am stronger, so you can’t compare. But obviously my style of play is the same I think, but with more experience I understand the game more.

"But you still have to play – take the ball, pass the ball, take players on and be yourself. But you can still be a team player. I was playing one way in Brazil and of course things change when you move club. It will always be in my DNA, my Brazilian style, but you adapt it for what the club needs.

“I think it’s just normal. In life if you want to reach the top, you have to understand that you have to follow structures and tactics. But at the same time, I think if you can mix that, and play with freedom, that will be a great thing. You don’t want to lose what your qualities are. Managers know that too. They want players to follow their tactics, but they also know what the player’s own qualities are.”