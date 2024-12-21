Gabriel Jesus happy with brace in Arsenal win at Palace

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was left delighted after his two goals in their 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The win moves the Gunners within three points of leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus said afterwards: “Obviously the first goal was very important early. The way we started, the full team was really ready to play well and fight. They have a strong team and quality players and we know it is always difficult to come here. We did the job and I am very happy with the goals as a number nine, I know the pressure is always on to score. I am happy but the win, the three points, was massive today.

“I’m the type of guy that wants to work hard. I know my qualities. I know I can score. In my mind I know I can score, I just have to put myself in a good position to finish the action like today. I put two in the net and missed one I will be dreaming of. When I play with a smile on my face everything is different so I am trying to keep my mind strong and just help the team. I understand I have to be more in the box to finish the action.

"It is great to be back in the team playing more. I am experienced enough and know when a player is playing constantly it is different. I am happy to get more chances but it is up to me to put myself in the right places to score. It is Arsenal, it is a huge club and I know the pressure for the number nine to score is there."