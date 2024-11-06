Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after his resignation

Premier League giants Arsenal are likely to turn to Edu's understudy to take on his role.

Jason Ayto has been working under the Brazilian former midfielder, who is departing his role at sporting director.

Edu tendered his resignation on Monday, having rejected a significant pay rise.

He is set to take a big role for businessman Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Portugal’s Rio Ave.

Per The Mirror, Ayto is emerging as a serious candidate for Edu’s vacated post at Arsenal.

The club are considering bringing in someone from the outside, but may stick with the internal option instead.