Arsenal set price for reluctant Smith Rowe

Arsenal have set a price for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Sun says the Gunners are willing to sell the midfielder at a starting price of £25m.

Crystal Palace are among clubs keen, where they see Smith Rowe as a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise.

However, Smith Rowe is reluctant to leave and feels he can still find a place in manager Mikel Arteta plans.

He managed 13 appearances in the league without scoring a goal last season.