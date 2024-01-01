Tribal Football
Smith Rowe makes major Arsenal transfer call
Arsenal academy star Emile Smith Rowe is not yet ready to call time on his association with the club.

The attacking midfielder has been reduced to a bit-part role under boss Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe has barely played regularly over the past two seasons, which saw Arsenal finish second in the Premier League twice.

Per CBS, he is not giving up on making it as a Gunner, as he wants to fight for his place.

Smith Rowe is hoping that he can have a great pre-season and use that to find his way back in the team.

However, he may have to reassess his options in January if his game time does not improve.

