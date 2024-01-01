Arsenal’s new signing Merino suffers shoulder injury

Arsenal’s new signing Mikel Merino will be out of action for the first few weeks of his career at the club.

The Spaniard has suffered a shoulder injury in his very first training session this week.

Manager Mikel Arteta outlined that Merino should be back after the international break.

"Yes very unfortunate. Yesterday he had a collision and he has got a shoulder injury, unfortunately. It looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks," said Arteta to reporters.

"He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and Gabi landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.

"We have to see. He was in so much pain, we have to wait to do some more tests."