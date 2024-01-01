Arsenal chief Edu explains Merino signing swoop

Spain international Mikel Merino has joined Arsenal from La Liga side Real Sociedad on a long-term contract which manager Mikel Arteta and Edu are delighted about.

The 28-year-old midfielder was on Arsenal’s shortlist for some time especially after the European Championships in which he helped Spain lift the trophy after being fantastic throughout the tournament.

Arsenal Sporting Director Edu has spoken about the new signing and how delighted he is to welcome him.

“We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino. This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead.

“We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt.”

Arteta also spoke about the deal and how cannot wait to get working with the Spaniard.

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”