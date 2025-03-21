Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly reveals he mistook a delivery call for Tuchel's England call up

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly revealed he mistook an Uber Eats driver for England boss ThomasTuchel last week.

The 18-year-old was included in Thomas Tuchel's first Three Lions squad after what has been a breakthrough season under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal starlet was awarded a first international call-up from the German head coach but revealed that there was a mix up right before he called.

Advertisement Advertisement

Waiting for a highly anticipated call-up, Lewis-Skelly received a call from an unknown number he believed to be Tuchel who at the time was calling each member of his first squad as well as players who sadly didn’t make the cut.

“I put on my good voice,” Lewis-Skelly revealed. 'I'm getting ready and then the person that speaks says "we have your food, it's outside".

The 18-year-old explained the mix up: "I was on the phone with my friend the day before the big announcement.

"Then I got a call from a number so I was like, ‘Oh bro, I've got to call you back, let me take this call’. So I hung up with my friend and put on my good voice.

"I was getting ready and then the person that speaks is, ‘We’ve got your food, it’s outside’. It’s Uber Eats for my mum."

Luckily later that day Tuchel did call him to let him know the good news, now could make his debut against Albania at Wembley Stadium on Friday night in what is an important game for both him and the new manager as they try to prove themselves to the England supporters.