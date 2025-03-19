Arsenal to start contract talks with 5 players including Saka, Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal are to begin contract negotiations with a number of stars who need to be tied down ahead of the summer transfer window.

Saka will have two years left on his current contract at the end of the season, which he signed back in 2023, and reports over the last few days suggest that manager Mikel Arteta sees him as a top priority as he tries to lockdown the winger to a new long term deal.

William Saliba and Gabriel have deals that expire in 2027 and Arsenal’s policy in the past has been to avoid allowing players to enter the final two years of their deal as to avoid weakening the club’s negotiating position when dealing with bids from other clubs. The duo is arguably the best center-back partnership in the Premier League and will warrant a major pay rise that reflects their recent form.

Academy youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also due new contracts after their breakthrough seasons which saw the latter picked for England’s latest squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel. The pair signed professional contracts when they turned 17 but due to rules, they are both 3-year deals that must be extended if the Gunners want to hang on to them.

Arteta will be keen on keeping Saka who is set to return from injury after the international break as they try to close the 12-point gap between them and Liverpool. All five players will be essential to Arteta’s plans for the future and for this season as their Champions League continues against Real Madrid next month.