Arsenal's Arteta to make huge bid for Brentford's Mbeumo this summer

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo could be in line for a mega move in the summer window.

The striker has enjoyed a very good start to the season, scoring 13 goals so far this term.

The 25-year-old is getting admiring glances from top clubs, including second-placed Arsenal.

Sky Germany states that manager Mikel Arteta is ready to spend big on a forward.

While a winter move is very unlikely, a deal could be done on favorable terms in the summer.

Brentford would be more amenable to selling, as they would have time to find a replacement.