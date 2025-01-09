Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal's Arteta to make huge bid for Brentford's Mbeumo this summer
Arsenal's Arteta to make huge bid for Brentford's Mbeumo this summerAction Plus
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo could be in line for a mega move in the summer window.

The striker has enjoyed a very good start to the season, scoring 13 goals so far this term.

The 25-year-old is getting admiring glances from top clubs, including second-placed Arsenal.

Sky Germany states that manager Mikel Arteta is ready to spend big on a forward.

While a winter move is very unlikely, a deal could be done on favorable terms in the summer.

Brentford would be more amenable to selling, as they would have time to find a replacement.

