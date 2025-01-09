Arsenal's Arteta to make huge bid for Brentford's Mbeumo this summer
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo could be in line for a mega move in the summer window.
The striker has enjoyed a very good start to the season, scoring 13 goals so far this term.
The 25-year-old is getting admiring glances from top clubs, including second-placed Arsenal.
Sky Germany states that manager Mikel Arteta is ready to spend big on a forward.
While a winter move is very unlikely, a deal could be done on favorable terms in the summer.
Brentford would be more amenable to selling, as they would have time to find a replacement.