Aubameyang on final Arsenal days: Arteta accused me of stabbing him in the back; I was in tears

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revisited the final days of his time with Arsenal.

The Gabon striker admits he and manager Mikel Arteta were not on speaking terms before he quit for Barcelona.

In a major interview with The Athletic, Aubameyang recalled being expelled for being late after being abroad to help his sick mother.

"It was my mistake. I should have come home the night before, but I didn't arrive until the morning.

"I didn't tell them I missed the plane because I was preoccupied with everything that was going on with my mother.

"I went straight into a team meeting and everything seemed normal. After that he (Arteta) said I should come with him.

"Then he started shouting at me. He said I couldn't do something like that because I was the captain and that it was unacceptable.

"He said I stabbed him in the back. I don't know why he said that. I got really mad because it didn't fit and he knew why I had flown.

"He knew the reason. He knew I was struggling that year. I expected help from him. I didn't expect him to kill me like that."

Aubameyang was also asked if he could have resolved the situation by apologising.

"When I'm late and it's my fault, there's no problem. Then I always say sorry.

"But in this case I will never apologize."

Aubameyang also recalled another episode where he was sent to the stands for a match against Tottenham because he arrived late.

"When you go to a match, you drive to the stadium to take a bus to a hotel.

"I didn't miss the bus, but they were waiting for me. There was a traffic accident near my home, and I probably should have left earlier, but you never know in advance that something like that will happen.

"He was so angry because it was a big game.

"When we arrived at the hotel, he got me into his room and told me not to play. He was very strict. Rules are rules.

"I was hit by it. I had tears in my eyes because I wanted to play that game so much and I didn't want to hurt anyone.

"The next day I stood up in front of everyone and apologizsed. Later he also came to my house because he didn't want to cause chaos.

"I said it would work out, but it was never the same."

Aubameyang ends the conversation about Arteta by saying that he holds no grudge against the Spaniard, who also sent him a message when he ended up moving to Barcelona.

Today, 35-year-old Aubameyang plays for Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.