Saka hands Arsenal injury concern

Arsenal are reeling after learning of an issue for their key winger on international duty.

The Gunners are sweating on Bukayo Saka’s fitness, as he experienced an issue in England’s 2-1 loss to Greece.

The forward was taken off in the 51st minute and was holding the back of his right leg.

Saka is a doubt for England’s next game, while he may even miss game time for Arsenal after the break.

England interim head coach Lee Carsley said: "He’s being assessed.

“Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, you can see he felt something in his leg.”