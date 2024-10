Bukayo Saka is full of praise for Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber.

The Holland defender has made a successful return from an ACL injury suffered last year.

"He is a great player, I am happy that he can show it now," Saka told CBS Sports.

"With the ball, he is very calm and collected, and he has good self-confidence. He has always had his head in the right place, stayed humble and worked hard.

"I am happy that he is getting the accolades he deserves now."