Arsenal attacker Saka leaves England camp

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has left England's camp with an injury.

As a result, he will not travel with the rest of the squad to Finland, where England will be in action in the Nations League on Sunday evening. 

The Arsenal star was forced off with an injury in the second half of the clash against Greece on Thursday night, which ended in a 2-1  defeat for the Three Lions at Wembley.

It has been suggested the injury isn't serious.

However, the setback is enough for Saka to be withdrawn from England's squad.

