Arsenal rebuffed by Barcelona after Kounde attempt

Arsenal have seen an initial approach for Jules Kounde turned down by Barcelona.

The French defender wants to leave the Catalan giants this summer for another club.Per The Standard, the 25-year-old wants to play for a team where he is a center half.

Kounde is used at right-back by Barca, where he does not enjoy playing club football.

However, there may be a change in circumstances at the Camp Nou stadium club.

Barca may lose center half Ronald Araujo, who is refusing to sign a new contract, which would open up a starting spot in the centre of defense for Kounde.