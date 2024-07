Torres has message for press over Barcelona exit claims

Ferran Torres has pledged his commitment to Barcelona.

The Spain attacker has been linked with a return to England after the Euros.

Torres has been linked with Newcastle and Arsenal.

But the former Manchester City forward said from Germany: "I am very calm.

"I will continue at Barça next year, they can save the ink and change my name for someone else's."