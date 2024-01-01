Arsenal consider push for Barcelona defender Kounde

Arsenal are among the teams said to be considering a bid for Jules Kounde.

The Barcelona star is not entirely happy at the Spanish club due to his playing position.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kounde is a regular for the Catalan giants, but he wants to play as a central defender.

Meanwhile, Barca use him as a right-back, with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo in central defense.

There is a further connection to Araujo, who is also being linked with a move away.

Should the latter move, then Kounde may stay at Barca, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno.