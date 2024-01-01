Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal consider push for Barcelona defender Kounde

Arsenal consider push for Barcelona defender Kounde
Arsenal consider push for Barcelona defender Kounde
Arsenal consider push for Barcelona defender KoundeAction Plus
Arsenal are among the teams said to be considering a bid for Jules Kounde.

The Barcelona star is not entirely happy at the Spanish club due to his playing position.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kounde is a regular for the Catalan giants, but he wants to play as a central defender.

Meanwhile, Barca use him as a right-back, with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo in central defense.

There is a further connection to Araujo, who is also being linked with a move away.

Should the latter move, then Kounde may stay at Barca, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKounde JulesBarcelonaArsenalLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Torres has message for press over Barcelona exit claims
Arsenal in talks with agents for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Man Utd make bid for Everton midfielder Onana