Arsenal ready to try again for Wolves goalkeeper Bentley

Arsenal are ready to try again for Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Bentley has agreed personal terms with the Gunners, who see their former trainee as a replacement for wantaway England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

However, Arsenal's opening £50,000 offer was immediately rejected by Wolves.

Wolves are insisting Arsenal make a realistic proposal for Bentley in order to fund a replacement signing.

Arsenal will return with an improved offer in the coming days.